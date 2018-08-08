United Kingdom Condemns Invasion Of National Assembly

Published:

The British High Commission has condemned the siege of the National Assembly by officers of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) on Tuesday.





The commission added that it would only accept a democratic process that recognises the rights of Nigerians to participate in election process in the forthcoming election.





Joe Abuku, a spokesperson for the UK Embassy in Abuja, through a statement, revealed that the United Kingdom is following the development surrounding the blockade of the National Assembly on Tuesday morning.





The statement read: “We are aware of media reports of a situation at the National Assembly this morning. We are closely monitoring the situation and other political developments in Nigeria.





“The United Kingdom supports a process whereby the people of Nigeria can exercise their democratic right to vote and be voted for. We favour a free, fair, credible and peaceful process and the independence of institutions, which allow for that.”

