UK To Create 100,000 New Jobs In Nigeria

Theresa May, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, departed Nigeria on Wednesday, after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari; Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos state; and business leaders in Lagos and Abuja.





The Prime Minister made the visit, 30 years after Margaret Thatcher, the first female prime minister of the UK, visited the country to make deals with the former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.





The leader of the Conservative Party in the UK embarked on this visit to strengthen trade and diplomatic relationships with Africa, ahead of a final Brexit deal with the European Union.





Meanwhile, in order to ensure prosperity in Nigeria, the UK is working with businesses in the poorest region of the country to create 100,000 jobs, of which 40 percent will be for women, and six percent will be for people with disabilities.





Harriett Baldwin, UK’s minister for Africa, said: “Nigeria is a powerhouse of innovation and economic growth, but many Nigerians are still living in extreme poverty, with increasing numbers of ambitious young people facing a lack of jobs and opportunities.





She added that the UK’s support programme is aimed at “helping Nigeria to leave poverty behind, enabling vital business sectors to flourish, and opening up opportunities for British business partnerships”.

