Two Men Arrested In Kano For Killing Businessman

Published:

The police in Kano State have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of one Abba Aminu, a middle aged businessman.



Parading the suspects, the command’s spokesman, SP Magaji Musa Majia, said the corpse of Abba Aminu was discovered behind an uncompleted building in Dambare Quarters, Kano on July 20, 2018.



Majia added that, “The family of the deceased reported that he went missing after one of his business partners, Sagiru Lawan, called him at night to purportedly show him a plot of land for sale. That prompted our team of investigators to swing into action in order to unravel the mystery behind late Abba’s death.”



One of the suspects, Sagiru Lawan, of Goron Dutse quarters, who reportedly confessed to have committed the crime, said his brother, Naziru Lawan (now at large), had been urging him to mobilise the killers for close to two years.



“My brother kept on pushing me to find people who will kill Abba and gave me N150,000 to pay them. So I got them and gave them N130,000,” he said



Majia said police investigation further revealed that Naziru was harbouring grudges against the deceased following a row that took them to court and eventually landed Naziru in prison about two years ago.



“Ever since his release from prison, Naziru parted ways with the deceased and kept trying to eliminate him until the time he succeeded in compelling his brother (Sagiru) to hire assassins,” he added.



It was gathered that Sagiru eventually thought of one Balele who was once their watchman believing that he could carry out the heinous assignment. Balele reportedly accepted the task and also invited his friend Kabiru Yusuf (a.k.a. Alaramma) from Gwarzo town.



Majia said Yusuf was also arrested and confessed that four of them beat the deceased to death, adding that Yusuf said he bought a phone from the said Balele not knowing that it belonged to the deceased.



Majia said the duo would soon be arraigned before a court, adding that efforts are on to arrest the two fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.

Share This