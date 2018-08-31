Two Married Men Defile 7 Year Old Girl in Lagos

Published:





It has been discovered that two married men continually defiled a 7 year old girl in their compound in Lagos and the girl has confirmed this to their wives.





The suspects, Mr. Osuntunbo Dare, 42 and Idowu Gbolahan, 29, who live at Sanusi Street in Shomolu, Lagos, both sexually abused their neighbour's daughter separately and were each not aware that the other was doing the same thing. The abuse which began in 2017 continued into 2018 until the girl's mother suspected, checked her private part and found out her daughter had been defiled.





It was at this point that the girl opened up and pointed Dare and Gbolahan as the culprits.





Investigation revealed that Dare was the first to begin assaulting the girl in 2017. Then in 2018, Gbolahan joined to rape the girl on multiple occasions. Both men threatened the girl not to reveal their actions to anyone.





Dare and Gbolahan were arrested after the matter was reported to the police at the Gender Section of the Command, P.M. Express reports. Their wives were also informed and the girl confirmed to the women that their husbands had been sexually assaulting her.





It was at the police station that Dare and Gbolahan discovered that they were both sleeping with the victim after the girl confronted them before the police. They were found culpable and charged before the Ogba Magistrates court for the alleged offence. The court ordered them to be remanded in prison without taking their plea.





The matter was adjourned till September 24, 2018.

