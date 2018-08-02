Two Female Lawmakers Fight In Parliament Over A Man

Published:

Two Kenyan Nakuru MCAs Legislators caused drama at the House’ on Tuesday, July 31, after they came to blows over a boyfriend.





Honourables Joyce Anyiso and Jacqueline Manyara had a bitter verbal exchange before their fight went physical.





One of the MCAs was overheard warning the other keep off her boyfriend.





Anyiso accused Manyara of attacking her first. Assembly orderlies assisted by other female MCAs intervened.





The MCAs are said to have insulted each other through text messages before the Tuesday afternoon confrontation.





The two were having lunch at the county assembly cafeteria before the incident.





Another nominated MCA was heard telling media that the issues were family matters and therefore, the media should have kept off.

