Twin Sisters Wed Twin Brothers, Plan To Live In Same House

Published:

Two sets of twins have in a joint wedding, tied the knot in an event which was officiated by a set of identical twin ministers in a town called Twinsburg.





The Twins identified as Josh and Jeremy Salyers married Brittany and Briana Deane, 32, after courting for almost a year.





In a chat with newsmen, the couple who tied the knot in Twinsburg town, Ohio said they always knew they were going to marry a set of twins.





After first meeting in August, the twin brothers said they both decided to propose on February 2nd. The twin sisters said they initially thought they were filming for an advert till the brothers popped the “Will you marry me?”





As expected the twin sisters wore matching dresses while their husbands rocked matching tuxedos.





Speaking with The People, Briana said, “It’s really been a fairytale come true. Marrying twins is something that’s very important to us.





“It’s hard when you’re dating someone and they don’t understand the twin bond.”





Josh continued, “We kind of always knew that we were never getting married unless it was to twins.”





Jeremy confirmed this when he added: “You know when you know. We’ve always known our whole life if we were going to be married that it was going to be with twins.”





“We imagine it will be like two mums and two dads,” Brittany added.





It was gathered that the couples plan to live in the same house and raise their children together.

Share This