TPT Founder Tokunbo Modupe Flags Off Senatorial Campaign In Ondo State

Foremost Public Relations expert and founder of TPT Internation Mr Tokunbo Modupe has kicked off his campaign to contest for a Senatorial seat come today.Toks as he is known by his friends will be running under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo StateCKN News was in Ondo State to witness the kickoff and sensitization campaign of the young technocrat as thousands of people trooped out to pledge their support .The primaries of the Party will soon hold to determine who will fly the flag of the Party come 2019