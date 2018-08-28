The Voice On The Released Audio Tape Is That Of Our Daughter..Leah Sharibu’s Parents

Published:

The parents of Leah Sharibu, the only Christian girl still being held captive by Boko Haram insurgents have confirmed the voice in an audio message as their daughter’s.





Sharibu was among girls abducted at the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, but others who are mainly Muslims have since been released by the terrorist group with Leah allegedly help because of her religious belief.





Leah’s audio message was published on Monday with her recent picture in which she is wearing a brown hijab and sitting on a mat. In the message, Leah pleaded for her release.





The audio is translated thus: “I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation.





“I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament. I am begging you to treat me with compassion. I am calling on the government, particularly the President, to pity me and get me out of this serious situation. Thank you.”





The parents of the schoolgirl in a telephone call confirmed that the voice is their daughter’s.





Nathan Sheribu and his wife Rebecca said that their hope had been re-ignited after hearing their daughter’s voice and seeing her picture.





“I can confirm to you that the voice that spoke is that of my daughter Leah. It is her voice, no doubt. I am happy that I can hear my daughter speak. This has given me hope that she is alive. I am also happy to see her recent picture displayed.





“My request is the same with my daughter’s. The government should play their part now by intensifying efforts to secure her freedom.,” Sharibu said.





Like her husband, the mother Mrs Sharibu also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to swing into action to free her daughter.





She also called on her daughter’s captors to unconditionally release her to save her from the trauma she is going through.





”I am really worried about Leah Sharibu and her freedom from Boko Haram is very important to me. Leah did not renounce her faith in Christianity, that I can assure you and we shall do everything with both the government and the international organisation to ensure she regain her freedom just like her colleagues that were reunited with her families,” she said.





Source: The Nation

