Tambuwal Shocks PDP, Defects To APC With Thousands Of Supporters

Published:

Former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal has led about 10,000 faithful to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Tambuwal area of the state.





Shehu-Tambuwal said on Sunday that they made the decision freely based on their concern to take part in politics that would improve the state.





On his part, Chairman of APC chapter in Tambuwal Local Government Area, Alhaji Umar Maitafsir, said at least 100,000 people from Yabo, Kebbi, Tureta, Dange/Shuni, Bodinga and Shagari areas had also decamped from the PDP to the APC.





While presenting the APC membership card to each of the new members, the Chairman of the state chapter of the APC, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, assured the defectors of a level-playing ground.

Share This