Suspected Herdsmen lnvade Plateau Village, Kill Three

Suspected herdsmen have killed three persons in an attack on Zanwra village in Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Mathias Tyopev, confirmed the incident and the death figure in an interview on Saturday.

He revealed that the assailants stormed the village on Fri day night, killing three villagers in the process. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, however, said that the security deployment in the area was reinforced to restore normalcy in the village.

He noted that efforts were also ongoing to forestall further breakdown of law and order, as well as prevent any form of reprisal. The attack occurred three days after five persons were killed in Raffiki, a community situated along Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

