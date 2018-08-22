Supporting Buhari, Oshiomhole Won’t Benefit You - Junaid Tells Tinubu

Published:

Second Republic lawmaker Juniad Mohammed has told the National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, that his defense of President Buhari and Adams Oshiomhole won’t benefit his political ambition.





The outspoken politicians also stated that the former Lagos State governor pretends to defend Buhari in the public, adding that he holds a contrary view on the president in private.





The former lawmaker told Punch that what the APC national leader says in public about Buhari was different from what he tells people in private.





He said: “I don’t know if the information he has as regards either Buhari himself, Tambuwal or Bukola Saraki for that matter is necessarily 100 per cent reliable.





“Let me state for the records, Tinubu is my friend and I would not take issue with people I consider my friends publicly.





“Having said so, I must admit that some of his criticisms in defence of Buhari, the APC and even Adams Oshiomhole, who was until recently a persona non grata to him, is something I find rather amusing and somewhat a little surprising.





“And I don’t know whatever calculations he might have had in his defence right or wrong of Buhari contrary to what he tells people in private; no matter how he goes about his defence of Buhari and people like Oshiomhole and others, I don’t think that will pay him off eventually in his own political ambition.”

