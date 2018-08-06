Suicide Bombers Kill Five People In Maiduguri Attack

Published:

Suspected suicide bombers on Sunday attacked Kaleri village in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, killing at least five people in the attack.





The attack claimed the lives of only the suicide bombers as they detonated their improvised explosive devices (IED) at various locations in the neighborhood.





Three residents of the community were however injured after the explosion occurred around 7:00 p.m.





One of the five suicide bombers reportedly set off the device on her vest after she walked to one of the houses near Kaleri market and knocked at the gate, pretending to be a visitor.





The other suicide bombers two female, an elderly man and a young boy hurriedly denoted their suicide vests also killing themselves in the process.





According to report, the injured victims of the attack are currently receiving treatment at the state specialist hospital in Maiduguri.

