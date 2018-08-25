Soldiers Torture Teenager To Death Over Stolen Phone

Published:





Amadu Atajan, an 18-year-old secondary school-leaver has died after he was allegedly tortured by some soldiers attached to the Special Task Force, Sector 7, Sha District, in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.





Atajan, who died on Wednesday, reportedly died from internal injuries he sustained in the hands of the soldiers.





According to reports, the victim was assaulted on the account of his friend who reported a case of a stolen phone to the men sometime last week. It was gathered that Atajan had attended the friend’s secondary school graduation in July during which he collected his Android phone to take pictures.





While the fun went on, another friend of the host was said to have collected the phone from Atajan under false pretences of using it to take pictures. The friend allegedly left the event with the phone while efforts to locate him proved abortive. It was learnt that Atajan pleaded with his friend to give him time so he could raise funds to buy another phone.





A native of the community, John Akans, who spoke to Punchng on the telephone on Thursday, said Atajan’s friend agreed to the plea, but made a U-turn last week and reported the case to the soldiers. He stated that the soldiers took the 18-year-old to their base and beat him up until he went into a coma.





Akans, who posted the picture of the victim on Facebook while he was on a stretcher, said he was rushed to the general hospital in the neighbourhood.

