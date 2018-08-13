Soccer Star, Ronaldo Hospitalised

Published:

Ex-Brazil striker Ronaldo has been hospitalised with pneumonia on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza and is recovering well, reports say.





According to local media, the 41-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Can Misses Hospital on the island on Friday afternoon.





CKN News learned that Ronaldo, after several hours, later asked to be transferred to a private hospital called Clinica Nuestra Senora del Rosario, the newspaper, Diario de Ibiza, added.





The former Barcelona and Real Madrid player remains in intensive care and but was “evolving favourably”, unnamed hospital sources told the newspaper.





Ronaldo, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, was named Fifa’s world player of the year three times before his retirement from football in 2011.

Share This