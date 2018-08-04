Singer, Waje's Former Personal Assistant Accuse Her Of Assault

Published:





Yesterday, Nigerian singer Waje wrote a post on Instagram advising young people seeking success that the struggle is real and not as glamorous as they think.





According to the singer, young people think it's all about wearing makeup, smiling, and taking photos, but it requires hard work. "What’s your worth? The value you bring? Successful people grind!" she wrote.





Apparently, her post was a shade to her personal assistant, Yvonne Imongan who had just parted ways with the singer saying, 'I almost lost my life working with you, personal assistants are people's children not classifed maids'.





When we however reached out to Yvonne for further comments she declined.





Waje has also said she'll henceforth hire the services of a proffesional agency when next she intends to hire domestic staff.





See Their Posts Below;









Share This