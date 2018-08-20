Singer, Tiwa Savage Speaks On Marital Status

Published:

Mavin Records singer Tiwa Savage has said that she would not comment on the state of her relationship with her husband, Teebillz.





This comes months after the singer reportedly filed for divorce from Teebillz, due to irreconcilable differences.





In an interview with Lagos based, radio station, when asked the singer about her relationship with Teebillz who happens to be the father of her only child, she said, “Marriage is a very sensitive matter that I would not want to delve into at this time. Whatever I say now might be taken by the other party in another way.





“More so, I respect TeeBlliz and our son. I don’t think it is proper to be discussing this matter on air.”

