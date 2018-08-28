Singer Timaya, Popular Benin Politician Trade Words On Social Media

Published:





A Benin based politician, Eghosa Agnonifo took to Instagram to respond to Timaya statement on marriage where he said men should not waste their time to get married, rather they should just have babies and move on.





In response, the politician said, 'I saw a suppose role model advising his friend to impregnate ladies and move on. Don’t be fooled a lot of people are going through a lot and disguise under celebrity status to hide their phobia. Be careful who you take advise from'.





Timaya wasted no time in coming hard at him saying, 'stop beating your wife and enjoy your marriage‘.





See their exchange below...









