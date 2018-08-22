Senator Jonah Jang To Contest 2019 Presidential Election

Published:

Senator Jonah Jang (PDP-Plateau North) has declared his intention to contest for the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





This is made known by an associate of Jang, Professor Shedrach Best, in a recent interview.





Best revealed that the former Plateau Governor has submitted his letter of intent to the National Secretariat of the PDP in Abuja and also made a declaration at his constituency.





He said: “After he submitted his letter of intent to contest at the National Secretariat of the PDP in Abuja, he had a wide consultation and meeting with his followers in his constituency and got the nod of the people to contest for the number one seat.





“Senator Jang decided to throw his hat into the ring having examined the state of the nation especially the insecurity, energy, bad economy and lack of purposeful direction by those in leadership positions in the country. He joined the race primarily to make a difference.”





“PDP has zoned presidency to the North, the North Central otherwise called the Middle Belt has not enjoyed representation through electoral governance, it is the belief of Senator Jang that since North Central is part of the North it should be given an opportunity this time around,” he added.





Best also disclosed that Jang will start campaign this week from Plateau State, where it will be taken to other parts of Nigeria.





