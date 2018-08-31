Senator Hunkuyi Shuns Police Invitation ..May Be Declared Wanted

Published:

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP, Kaduna Central) has failed to honour invitation by Nigeria Police Force over investigation into an alleged N369 million deal.



The police had on August 3 invited Hunkuyi and Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Kaduna State chapter, Mr Adamu Ango to explain their position in connection with the failed project.



While Ango had reported to the police, Hunkuyi was yet to appear before the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tactical Squad in Abuja.



The senator was expected to interact with Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanusi Mohammed on behalf of Deputy Commissioner of Police IGP Tactical Squad.



Efforts to get the reaction of the senator were unsuccessful, as his mobile phones were switched off when our correspondent placed several calls yesterday. But a source close to him said the case was politically motivated.



A top police officer, who spoke on the case yesterday, said: “In the last 27 days, we have been waiting for Sen. Hunkuyi. We have trailed him to his residence in Kaduna last weekend but he was nowhere to be found.



“It has been difficult to track his location because his known phones, including a Benin Republic mobile line, had been switched off.



“The police may have no choice than to declare him wanted if he does not show up for interaction.



“All those mentioned in the case have appeared before the Police including the NLC leadership in Kaduna State and the Kaduna Geographical Information System (KADGIS) except the Senator,” the source added.



But there were indications that the embattled Senator and some of his colleagues were seeking amicable settlement with the petitioner who filed a brief with the police.



An associate of the senator said “some colleagues and political associates of Hunkuyi are reaching out to the complainant.”



When contacted yesterday Police spokesman DCP Jimoh Moshood said, “No Nigerian is above the law, and who so ever is alleged to have committed an offense must subject himself to the law.”

Share This