Senator Akpabio Has Joined APC... Buhari's Aide Enang

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is set to dampen the celebration mood in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, confirmed the proposed defection on his twitter handle on Saturday.





The tweet reads: “I’m confirming that the @APCNigeria family as earlier indicated will formally receive H.E, @godswill_akpabio on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8,2018 at an elaborate ceremony in Akwa-Ibom State. Senator (Dr) ITA ENANG.Presidential Liaison to the National Assembly- Senate. Sen@itaenanglaw2.com”





APC Newspaper on its Twitter handle also confirmed the news: “We can confirm that, HE, Sen (Dr) Godswill Akpabio is a card carrying member of @OfficialAPCNg effective August 4, 2018. @OfficialPDPNig has lost him. Official Reception in days”.





APC United Kingdom in another tweet set the date for the defection: “Acting President, @ProfOsinbajo accompanied by Senator (Dr ) Ita Enang, and leaders of the APC in Akwa Ibom to formally receive Senator (Dr.) Godswill Akpabio into APC at Ikot Ekpene Stadium on Thursday 9 August, 2018. All lovers of Democracy are cordially invited”.

