Security Guard Kills Generator Repairer Over An Argument

Published:





A generator repairer has been allegedly killed by a local security guard in the Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun State over an argument.





According to report, 24 year old Ayodeji Adesegun, aka Solution, had gone to seek payment for a debt owed him by a woman who produced Ponmo (cowhide) at the Odose Badejo area. He was alleged to have parked his motorcycle by the roadside where the woman spread some of her wares.





As he was leaving the area, Solution was allegedly confronted by the guard, who accused him of riding on the ponmo. Following an argument between the pair, the victim was allegedly shot in the chest.





A source said said the incident happened around 5.30pm on Friday. He said, "The man was a generator repairer and he had a motorcycle. The woman who sells the ponmo owed him some money and he went to collect the money. He parked his motorcycle by the roadside where the woman put her wares.





"He was about leaving when the security man accused him of riding his motorcycle on the ponmo. There was an argument between them and the repairer was shot in the chest.





"There was confusion everywhere and people tried to mob the security man, but we stopped them. We called the police from the Ijebu Igbo division and their timely response saved the day. The policemen took the corpse away and they returned the following day to the area to make some arrests.”





The deceased’s wife, Mosunmola, who was in her mother’s house, said the victim was coming to visit her when he was killed. She said, “We have a child together already and I am four months pregnant. I was sick and he said he would come to see me and give me some money to go to a hospital. He was a few houses to my place when he was shot dead by the guard. I am so confused I don’t know what to do. Please help me to get justice.”





The ponmo seller had been arrested, while the suspect’s father was also apprehended after the security guard escaped. The duo are said to have transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Eleweran.





Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said: “The man that fired the shot is a local security guard. He just came out from nowhere and fired at the deceased, who was a member of the Odua People’s Congress. Nobody is ready to tell us what exactly led to the shooting.





"The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the SCIID should take over the case and ensure the arrest of the suspect.”





Source: Punch

Share This