Secondus, PDP Governors Assure Ortom Of Support

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Wednesday led some PDP governors on a solidarity visit to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.





Secondus noted that the visit to Ortom was necessary due ‘his political travail’ since he defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP.





He assured the governor and the state of the party’s support and called on the Buhari-led administration to stop witch-hunting members of the opposition.





The PDP governors include Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State; Darius Ishaku of Taraba; and Dickson Seriake of Bayelsa on the visit.





Some lawmakers including Ben Murray-Bruce were also part of the team that visited the governor. The PDP governors during the visit reassured Ortom of the support of the party.





Ortom last week announced his defection from the APC to PDP, and few days after, APC lawmakers in the Benue State House of Assembly served him with an impeachment notice.

