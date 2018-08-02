SARS Officers Accidentally Kill Innocent Man While Chasing Criminals In Lagos

Published:

At least one innocent person has died after SARS officers allegedly opened fire today while chasing criminals at Ilepo, near Abule Ado, Satellite Town, Lagos.Multiple eyewitnesses gave varying accounts of the incident but one unifying factor in all their reports is that the shooting was done by SARS officers.One eyewitness said that SARS officers clashed with agberos (louts) in Ilepo and they opened fire in the process, killing 5 innocent citizens who had no business with the clash.Another said SARS officers were chasing criminals in Ilepo and they opened fire, killing an innocent teenager who was in the area.The 18-year-old died on the spot.