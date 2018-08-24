SARS Officer Allegedly Kills Student During Sallah Celebration In Osun (Graphic Photos)

Published:





A student of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, was allegedly shot dead by a SARS officer in Osun State.





Babatunde Nafiu was reportedly shot dead at about 9pm on Thursday evening in Iwo town, Osun State.





An eyewitness claims that they were looking for a bike man around Ajangbala, area in Iwo town, on their way home, before the SARS officer allegedly attacked them and shot Babatunde. He died at the scene.









The eyewitness claims the trigger-happy officer's name is Gbadamosi Lukman, aka Radical.





Friends of the deceased have gone on his Facebook page to mourn him.

