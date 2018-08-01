Saraki's Seat As Senate President Secured Despite Defection..PDP Spokesman Ologbondiyan

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party says the status of Senator Bukola Saraki has not changed despite his dumping of APC.The National Publicity Secretary of the Party Mr Kola Ologbondiyan made this assertion while reacting to a post on CKN News Facebook page on whether it is morally right for Saraki to retain his seat despite leaving the Party that brought him to power.Several other respondents to post also aligned with Mr Ologbondiyan's assertion insisting that a precedence happened in 2014 when the then Speaker of House Of Representatives retained his seat despite dumping PDP for APC