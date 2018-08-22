Saraki Must Quit As Senate President - Gbajabiamila

Published:





Member, House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has said Senate president Bukola Saraki must resign his post since his party is in minority at the National Assembly.





Gbajabiamila who is the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives said Saraki’s party the Peoples Democratic Party has fewer members in the National Assembly in comparison with the All Progressives Congress.





Saraki, a former Kwara State Governor had last month left the APC with calls from several quarters for him to leave his position as Senate leader.





"I said at the time, the whole House voted for Tambuwal and not just ACN. I stand by that,” the lawmaker said





"Whether the whole House voted for someone is not the same thing as whether Tambuwal’s movement to a minority party at the time he should have remained the speaker.





"I never addressed that particular issue. Now assuming I did, perhaps that was what I thought, there is nothing wrong in changing one’s mind in the face of further and better evidence of the law.





"Indeed, what would be wrong will be for one to be an ostrich and remain inflexible just because you don’t want to change your position even in the face of new and more detailed research.”





He added that “The Senate President is a family friend I grew up with. That’s why this has been particularly difficult for me and I wish the situation was not what it is now.





"I believe beyond the two-thirds debate, a constitution or law is interpreted based on the letter of the law and the spirit of the law.





"Now the provision commonly referred to that the whole House shall elect to mean the whole House shall elect from among the candidates produced by the majority party. This is why I said then that the House elected Tambuwal and not PDP.”





He noted that “Even the PDP knows this and that is why even though here was ample opportunity to elect a PDP member as senate president because they were in the majority on the day of election they did not present a candidate.





"So it really isn’t about impeachment or 2/3rds. It’s about office eligibility. This is my take. Like I said I have a relationship with the senate president that goes beyond politics and wish it hadn’t come to this but it is what it is".

