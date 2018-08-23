Saraki, Kwankwaso, Can't Stop Me From Performing - Buhari

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Senate President Bukola Saraki and other defectors will not distract his administration from carrying on with the development of Nigeria.





Speaking at a lunch with some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, lawmakers and commissioners, the president insisted that the party had the full understanding of Nigeria’s challenges.





Buhari said: “We are always encouraged when all our constituents are happy with the work we are doing and our genuine efforts to make sure that what we campaigned for in 2015 is still very much in our minds and we have not lost focus.





"In terms of security, economy and the fight against corruption, we have maintained focus. Even the opposition with all their resources cannot fault our identification of Nigeria’s priorities and the efforts being made to better them.





"We will continue to do what we ought to do in the leadership position God has placed us and we thank the constituents for the support.”





Speaking on defections, the president wished politicians who have decided to cross-carpet “good luck.”“For those who have decided to change camp for whatever reason, we wish them good luck,” he said.

