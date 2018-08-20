Saraki Knocks Buhari For INEC Budget Delay

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki has blamed the Presidency for the yet-to-be-passed INEC budget for the 2019 general election.





Saraki said the delay in the submission of the budget for consideration by federal lawmakers showed the Presidency’s lack of foresight.





In a statement by his Special Adviser on New Media, Olu Onemola, the senate president berated the President Muhammadu Buhari Media Organisation for accusing him of slowing down the approval of the budget.





The group had accused Saraki of postponing the resumption of the Senate despite Buhari’s submission of INEC’s budget.





However, Saraki’s aide said that the executive did not submit the budget on time.





He said, “By now, the Nigerian people are aware that the executive branch could have submitted INEC’s 2019 elections budget at the time it submitted the 2018 appropriation proposals last year.





“The executive had from January till June this year to submit the budget request. However, due to a perceived lack of foresight, display of usual tardiness or an attempt to ensure that due process would not be followed, this request was submitted only a few days before the statutory National Assembly annual recess.”

Share This