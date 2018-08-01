Saraki Has Returned To His Vomit... Buhari's Spokesman Festus Keyamo

Published:

The spokesperson of the campaign organization for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, Festus Keyamo, has slammed Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed for leaving the APC.





CKN News had reported that the senate president on Tuesday announced his defection.



Also reported was the defection of the Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.





But reacting on his Twitter page, Kayamo said the choice of leaders for 2019 would be between those who have returned to their vomits and those who never returned to lick their vomit.





He wrote: “The real joke is not on those politicians who vomit at will and shamelessly return to lick their vomits.





“It’s on those Nigs who hail & follow them back to their vomits thinking it’s all about national interest. Any sane Party should be relieved to see the back of such characters





“The choice before Nigs in 2019 has NEVER been this clearer: it is a choice between those who have returned to their vomits & are trying to package and sell it as porridge to Nigerians and those who have NEVER engaged in such disgusting enterprise of returning to lick their vomits.”

