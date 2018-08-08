Saraki Addresses World Press Conference Over NASS Invasion

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday condemned the blockade on the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services.





Addressing a World Press Conference, the senate president stated that the barricade of the National Assembly gate by security officials was a show of shame which should not have happened in the place instance.





Senator Saraki said the incident was an act of cowardice by those who sought to execute an illegal impeachment without the backing of the law.





He also commended Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for his quick response to the issue.





Saraki said: “People who seek control at all costs, by whatever means, never minding the injury to democratic norms. I have to say that this is not about me – Abubakar Bukola Saraki — as an individual. It is not about Ike Ekweremadu, nor is it about Yakubu Dogara.





“I am speaking for my colleagues when I say that this is about the soul of Nigeria, what we represent as a country, and our standing in the comity of nations. This is a country where so much is expected of us.





“So many rungs of the ladder that we are supposed to have ascended as a nation. Instead we are wallowing in impunity and illegal show of force, all of which retard our progress. This is most disheartening. I don’t get any joy in saying ‘I said so.’ I don’t.





“However, some of you may recall that about two years ago, I stated that there was a government within this government, to a purpose that was not in the interest of what the people voted for.





“I said it then, and now we are beginning to see the manifestations of that government within a government.





“It beats one’s imagination how the head of an agency could have authorised the brazen assault on the legislature that we saw yesterday.





“Despite the threat to our lives, we shall continue to fight impunity and injustice in this country. Happily, by the actions that Nigerians took yesterday, they demonstrated our strong resolve as a nation not to give ground to oppression.





“The legislature, more than any other institution in this country, more than any other arm of govt. represents the will of the people. We are elected by the people, & an assault on the legislature is an assault on the people of Nigeria.





“The forcible shutdown of the legislature was an unconscionable assault on a national institution, and thanks to all your efforts, the aggressors have been put to shame.”

