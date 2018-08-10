Robbers Kill 10 People In Edo State Banks Attacks

Published:

At least 10 persons have been feared killed after suspected armed robbers attacked two banks in Igarra, Akoko-Edo area of Edo state.





Commissioner of Police in the state Johnson Kokumo confirmed the incident which took place on Thursday evening.





The gunmen invaded the town, in an attempt to rob the Unity Bank and Keystone Bank branches there.





It was gathered that the robbers earlier stormed a police station near the banks to demobilize the policemen.





Also, a policeman and two detainees were shot dead at the police station, with three others outside the station killed by the robbers.





It was learned that the official vehicle of a newly posted area commander was also set on fire by the robbers.

