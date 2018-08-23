Robber Shot Dead During Shoot Out With Police Along Sagamu-Ore Expressway

Published:





Police operatives on Wednesday gunned down a member of an armed robbery gang operating along Sagamu-Benin Expressway.





Spokesperson for the the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to journalists said, the gang had blocked the express road in an attempt to rob a luxury bus belonging to the Young Shall Grow Motors.





"Men of Ogun State Police Command have on the early hour of Wednesday 22nd August shot dead an armed robbery suspect along Shagamu/Benin Express road,” the police spokesman told journalists.





He said the police were alerted by a distress call made to the Ogbere Divisional Headquarters. The Divisional Police Officer, John Okon, led his officials to the scene where they engaged the bandits in gun duel which lasted for about 30 minutes.





Oyeyemi said the police recovered from the deceased robber a locally made long barrel gun, a toy pistol and charms. The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered a manhunt for the other gang members, he added.

