Revealed: Why Presidency Ordered Probe Of Daura, Oke, Ekpenyong

The Presidency has ordered proper investigation into how the cash said to have been released to security agencies for the 2015 Presidential election was managed.





As a result, three former security heads, who held strategic positions in the country, are to face questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





Those to be investigated include the immediate past Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura; his predecessor, Ita Ekpenyong, and former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ayo Oke.





The order to subject the former security heads to scrutiny followed two days of extensive meeting between Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, and the Acting Director General of the DSS, Matthew Seiyefa, and that of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.





It was learned that the opening of investigation into the roles played by the dismissed security head followed Tuesday’s sack of Lawal Daura, who had last November blocked EFCC operatives from gaining access into the Abuja homes of Ekpenyong and Oke for search.





Daura had argued at that time that security expenditure could not be subject of any investigation by the EFCC and that doing so would expose the security agencies to ridicule.





The Acting President, had ordered investigation into the huge cash spent after the 2015 elections.





He is also reported to have ordered Seiyefa and Magu to work together and retrieve the cash from whoever was found to have dipped their hands into the till.





