Restructuring Is The Only Thing Igbos Want- Ben Nwabueze

Constitutional lawyer Ben Nwabueze has said Igbos want the country to be restructured as that is the only way to assuage their desires.





Nwabueze said this on Sunday after a meeting with the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Nnia Nwodo and the Indigenous People of Biafra in Ogbaru, Anambra State.





Speaking after the closed-door meeting, Nwabueze said the Igbos are not interested in Nigerian presidency as being rumored in some quarters.





"IPOB’s major worry is to get the Federal Government to lift its proscription order on them. We have promised to liaise with the state governors to do so in a later meeting that will hold on August 8,” Nwabueze said.





He further noted that “The primary need of Ndigbo now is restructuring, not Igbo presidency.“We want a restructured Nigeria; that is the only way we can get what we want and every zone would be satisfied. If Nigeria is restructured, that will go a long way to satisfy our demands.





"We don’t want Igbo presidency. As the country is today, we cannot get anything until Nigeria is restructured. We can begin to talk about Igbo presidency only when Nigeria is restructured.”

