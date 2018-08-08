Remember Our Leaders In Your Prayers - Aisha Buhari Urges Nigerian Women

Published:

Wife of the President Aisha Buhari has called on Nigerian women to pray for the country’s leaders to lead the nation rightly.





Buhari made the appeal on Tuesday at the valedictory women’s August meeting themed, “Sharing Our Common Cultural Values.”





The event was organized by the wife of the Governor of Imo state Nkechi Okorocha.





“The meeting was also an opportunity to pray for the future of Nigerian children,” Buhari who was represented by the wife of the Vice-President Dolapo Osinbajo said.





Buhari reiterated that women as mothers should be the vessel of transformation and reconciliation in the country.

