Rauf Aregbesola Formally Presents Osun APC Guber Candidate Oyetola To Buhari

Osun State Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has formally presented the APC gubernatorial candidate of Osun State in the forthcoming election Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola to President Muhammadu Buhari.



The event which took place at Aso Rock Villa on Thursday witnessed Buhari endorsing Oyetola for the poll.



Governor Aregbesola informed the President Buhari that he was in the State House to formally handover the Party's candidate to him.







In the brief ceremony,the President raised the hand of the candidate (an indication) assuring him of his full support

