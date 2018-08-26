Ras Kimono's Wife Sybil ,Daughters Absent At His Burial (Photos)

Published:









Legendary reggae singer, Ras Kimono was finally laid to rest in his hometown, Onicha-Olona, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday, August 25.



Conspicuously absent were his US based wife Sybil and daughters who couldn't make burial due to unforseen circumstances









Kimono’s remains, contained in a Rastafarian coloured casket, was lowered into the ground at exactly 3.20pm by Ven. Josiah Ogom of the Asaba Diocese of the Anglican Communion.





The burial of the reggae icon was witnessed by a crowd of politicians, entertainers, friends and reggae lovers who stormed the town to pay their last respect to the legendary reggae singer.





Dignitaries at the burial included a large presence of Nigerian performing artists led by Chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria, COSON, Tony Okoroji, Opa Williams, Orits Wiliki, Daddy Showkey, Buchi, Yellow Man, Righteous Man, Candy Sea and Bright Chimezie among others.









Others were Delta state Commissioner for Youth Development, Karo Ilolo, who represented Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Hon Ameachi Mrakpor, Emeka Nwaobi, Delta State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Bazim Chinye, and members of the Rastas Fraternity including the national grand patron for Nigeria, Ras Edu Dickson.





CKN News recalls that Kimono died on June 10, 2018, at the age of 60 in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city.





The burial activities for the music icon, begun in Lagos where he spent most of his youthful days and ended in his hometown earlier today.





Speaking at the event, Tony Okoroji, Chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria, COSON, said the late singer was unbeatable.





His words: “Kimono was unbeatable, unpiratable and wonderful. He was a Nigerian like no other. We don’t mourn him, we celebrate him. Kimono never drank, never smoked and never ate meat yet he was great in his chosen field.





"As we say goodbye to this lion, let us remember that he had no father, no mother, no brother and no sister but see the way the world has honoured him. We should unite to support the daughters he left behind”, Okoroji said.

Share This