Ras Kimono Is Alive, He Is Not Dead – Majek Fashek

Published:





Veteran reggae musician Majek Fashek has said Ras Kimono is not dead but remains alive through his works.”





Kimono passed away in June in Lagos and would be buried on Saturday in his Onicha-Olona community of Delta State.





Speaking during the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) tribute night in honour of the late reggae artiste, Fashek said he would see his friend in “heaven.”





He added that Kimono would continue to live via the messages conveyed in his songs.“Rastas don’t die but live on forever; therefore, Kimono is not dead but remains alive through his works,” he said.“I will still see Kimono again but not here on earth but in heaven.”

Share This