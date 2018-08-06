R-APC Reveals How APC Senators Plan To Impeach Saraki

Published:

The Presidency is plotting to induce some senators with cash to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, according to the Reformed-All Progressives (R-APC).





The R-APC is a splinter group within the ruling All progressives Congress (APC).





Spokesman for the group, Prince Kassim Afegbua, claimed that part of the plot was to reach out to some PDP Senators, especially those who have pending corruption queries, to give them a clean bill of health should they accept the offer.





However, the ruling party has dismissed the allegation.





The APC claimed that it was nothing but cheap blackmail to discredit the ruling party.





Yekini Nabena, the APC spokesman, said, “It is a cry of a drowning man. Kassim Afegbua and his cohorts are trying to elicit sentiment and to make futile attempt to dent the integrity of the APC-led government. The reason why most of them are defecting is because the President Buhari-led administration is not sharing money which is the PDP philosophy.





“So this administration cannot inject tax payers money into impeaching the President of the Senate or the Speaker of the House of Representatives. This is a serious government and not a dead party called the PDP.





“What PDP is doing is to whip up sentiment before their final burial in 2019. National Assembly members have procedures on how a Speaker or President of the Senate can be impeached. And we believe that the APC lawmakers know their rules and they will apply it accordingly.





“The hierarchy of the APC have no business spending money to impeach these people because APC still commands the majority in both houses.





”Since Saraki has gone back to where he came from, he cannot preside over majority APC lawmakers. Therefore, we will use our numerical strength to remove him following the rule of law.





“So, let the PDP propaganda machine continue to raise false alarm. We will remain focused and ensure that President Buhari is not distracted by charlatans. Very soon, we shall separate the men from the boys.”





But Afegbua insists that there are plots to impeach Saraki.





“The rumour making the rounds that Senator Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, would be impeached by crook or hook has remained unabated in the last few days. We can bring you news that the disputed leadership of the APC, working in cahoots with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice coupled with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation have perfected their plans to apply Gestapo methods to forcefully unseat the Senate President,” he said.





“A high-powered meeting of these persons was held at the Maitama residence of the disputed chairman of the APC on Thursday, 2nd August, 2018 where they brainstormed on the possible ways to carry out their illegality. The meeting, which lasted for three hours, insider source confirmed to us at the R-APC, explored both legal and illegal approach to execute the assignment of ensuring that Dr. Bukola Saraki ceases to be the Senate President.”

