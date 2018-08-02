Probe Presidency Over Security Vote - Ortom Tells EFCC

Published:

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to begin the probe of security vote from the Presidency.





Ortom added that if the anti-graft agency claim not to be after him for leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC), then, why was he singled out among all governors in the country for such probe.





The governor, who made the call on Wednesday in a live state broadcast, described his probe as a clear case of a witch-hunt.





He said: “So far, I am the only governor in Nigeria whose Security Vote is being investigated by the EFCC. Why should Benue case be different if not persecution?





“If the EFCC wanted a genuine investigation of security vote spending they should have started from the Presidency right across the 36 states.





“If their focus was on Benue State they should have started from 1999 when Senator Akume was governor. But this is not the case. I want the whole world to know that all this is about persecution and a clear case of witch-hunting.





“With the enormous security challenges in the state since my assumption of office, it is surprising that any one would expect me to do nothing but keep the security vote in the safe.





“The security vote spending being investigated spans from 2015 to 2018, a period of grave security challenges in the state. I reiterate that the investigation is a clear case of persecution.





“I have not misappropriated, diverted or stolen any money. I have nothing to hide. I assure that the investigators can find nothing incriminating against me.”

