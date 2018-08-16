Presidential Villa Is Currently The Headquarter Of Corruption - Sule Lamido

Published:

Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa state, says Aso Rock is presently the headquarter of corruption.





Lamido said this in Lokoja, Kogi state capital, during a meeting with the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday.





The PDP presidential aspirant, who sought the support of members of the party’s exco ahead of the PDP convention, said the ruling party is bereft of agenda for the people it is governing.





He alleged that the party had succeeded in impoverishing many Nigerians within three years.





“I was ashamed when I entered Kogi state; when I look into the eyes of many Kogites and Nigerians, it was clearly written in their faces that all is not well,” he said.





“They said they are fighting corruption in this government, which is not true. I can tell you that there is massive corruption at the presidential villa.





“What our party succeeded in building for our nation, Nigeria, in the last 16 years is currently under threat, all because of the APC-led government.





“PDP remains the party to contend with come 2019. The party respects the right of every Nigerian, unlike what we are having now.”





He promised to run an all-inclusive government if voted into power come 2019.





He also called on Nigerians to rise, unite, and rescue the country from “injustice meted” on them by the APC administration.





