Presidential Aspirant, Turaki Received By Delta PDP

Ahead of his official declaration to contest for office of the president of Nigeria under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the presidential front runner and also the PDP’s presidential hopeful, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN visited Delta state today to deepen consultation.





He was received warmly by the state leadership of the party, Excos, Members of the State Assembly and some members of the state executive council at the government house, Asaba, the State capital.









The Chairman of the party on behalf of the State Governor, expressed his extreme happiness and showered his good will remark unto the aspirant’s endeavors. He reiterated his reposed confidence on the aspirant’s zeal and spirit of commitment to the service of Nigerians and preserving its unity.





The aspirant, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN also in his remark vow to restore the country’s lost glory and make it paramount and essential among the comity of Nations. He reiterated that; fairness and justice are his frontline agenda to the people of the state and the rest part of the country by extension.









The aspirant in his entourage has his Campaign Director General, Mr Boni Haruna, Arc Mike Olunememen, Chief Dr. Steve Oru, Mr. Sola Atere, members of his campaign council and many other party loyalists.

