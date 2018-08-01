President Muhammadu Buhari Inspects His Campaign Office

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari today paid an unscheduled visit to his renovated campaign office at Plot 718, Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Business District, Abuja.On hand to receive him were the Director General of the Campaign Organisation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, the Governors of Kogi and Plateau States, as well as the Director of Logistics, Alhaji Nasiru Danu.The President was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and other senior government officials.FESTUS KEYAMO, SAN, FCIArb (UK)Director of Strategic Communications,President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation(Official Spokesperson)