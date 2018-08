Published:

President Buhari has been elected the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS.





President Buhari was elected the new chairman of the body at the ongoing 53rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS in Togo today, July 31st.





His Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this in a message posted on twitter.





Share This