Presidency Reacts To Saraki’s Defection

Lauretta Onochie, a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said Senate President Bukola Saraki got back to “his vomit” after he left the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday.





Saraki and Kwara state Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday.





And reacting to the development, Onochie, in a tweet, said Saraki had gone back to his vomit.





“Dr. Bukola Saraki returns to his vomit. He defects to PDP,” she wrote on Twitter. ”Kwara State Governor Fatai follows suit.”





In a statement, Ahmed said his defection followed due consultations with the people and in response to calls by major stakeholder groups in the state.





Ahmed added that he defected to PDP, having realised that the APC could no longer serve as a platform for the aspirations of his people.

