Power Generation Rises To 7,000 megawatts — Fashola

The current power generation has reached 7,000 megawatts, according to Minister Of Power Babatunde Fashola.

The minister stated this on Friday in Calabar at the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing 4th Edition Retreat for top directors, heads of units and chief executives of agencies and parastatals. He said that although there was still more to be done, the ministry had moved forward from where it was three years ago. “Three years ago, the story was that power generation was the main problem of Nigeria.

The story was that the distribution companies were complaining that they did not have enough energy to distribute to Nigerians. “We were distributing on average 2,690 megawatts of electricity to Nigerians, but today that story has changed; distribution has risen to 5,222 megawatts, an all-time national high. “Transmission has reached 7,000 while generation has reached 7,000.

The problem has not finished but all we can say is that we have made progress,” he said. The minister added that the federal government was constructing roads in virtually all the 36 states, some of which were through collaborative efforts as well as direct interventions. According to him, the present administration has spent over N300 billion on road construction since coming to power three years ago. “Before this administration, there was no housing policy but now we have one,” he said. Fashola commended members of staff of the ministry for their support and team work, noting that without team work, the ministry would not have been able to achieve much.

