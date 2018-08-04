Popular South African Author Dies At 76

Published:





Seasoned South African anti-apartheid activist and author of award-winning playwright “Sizwe Banzi Is Dead” Winston Ntshona has died.





Times Live reports that Ntshona passed on at the age of 76, after a long time battle with illness for eight years.





The playwright’s son Lawula confirmed the death to newsmen on Friday, he said, “Thus far we are just reeling in shock but we are coming together as a family.”





The deceased playwright received several awards for his in depth contribution not only in the South African theatre but in the world at large.

