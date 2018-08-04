Popular Pastor Shot Dead Two Days To His Child's Dedication In Rivers State

Published:





A Nigerian pastor has been killed by unknown gunmen at his home in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.





Prophet ThankGod Abam, popularly known as The Commander and as Onowu 1, was shot dead by suspected assassins who invaded his home between the late hours of last night and the early hours of yesterday.









Prophet Abam, who is the General Overseer of the Intercessory Prayer Ministry, recently welcomed a baby and was to dedicate him on Sunday, August 5, 2018.





Church members and loved ones have taken to Facebook to mourn the spiritual leader.





