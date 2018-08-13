Popular Nollywood Actress Calls Out Arik Airline

Published:

Nollywood actress and reality star, Tonto Dikeh has called out Arik Airline, describing them as 'shitty and Lazy' for making her loose millions of naria and disappoint a multitude of people.





The actress who was due to fly from Abuja to Port Harcourt this morning took to Instagram to write,





'thank you so much for making hard working nigerians lose their hard earn money and income all because we choose to fly/trust with you?? I bought an early flight because i had an early appointment i couldn't afford to miss but thanks to your shitty services i am forced to loose millions of naria and disappoint a multitude of people'.

She added that, 'you don't deserve to be in operation. You are very lazy, your services are weak, horrible and unprofessional and above all you are a destiny killer and time waster.





Dear arik, you are disrespectful. Dear arik, suing you is a waste of my time. But be sure that now advocate for #saynotoarikline aka #destinykillers How the hell do you change a flight scheduled for 10:30am to 6pm?? After delaying the flight for an hour. ooops my bad wasn't arik the airline that made a bride miss her own wedding last year or so?'

Share This