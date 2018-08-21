Popular Act Duncan Mighty (Port Harcourt 1st Son) Speaks On Alleged Battered Wife

Published:

Nigerian music star, Duncan Wene Mighty, also known as Port Harcourt First Son, has reacted to reports that he battered his wife, Vivien Okechukwu Mighty. A report with pictures of a battered Vivien had gone viral earlier, with the accuser labeling the Ikwerre born artist a serial wife beater. The report read “the woman in the picture is Vivien Nwakanma Mighty, she’s Duncan Mighty’s wife. He beat her up yesterday as if she wasn’t a human being like himself and threatened to kill her.



Am sending you this to show the world, let them know who he’s really is, what he’s really is behind the social media. Fake life…” Reacting with a post on Instagram, he wrote, “The next news will be I used my wife for coming back. What do you gain to tarnish my image with lies that I brutalized my own wife,? hehehe una come late “My life n journey to get here wasn’t by DUNCAN MIGHTY but by GOD. “Last 2 weeks I met one of the ONOBELO’S at the Harvest Lekki.



He approached me and said my name is something Onobello, I said u welcome. He said he’s happy for my come back to the industry and that one thing that has kept me unique is that I have no scandals and he loves it like that. Immediately I laughed and said to him, do you know I run a construction company where I carry out professional civil engineering jobs too? He was quiet and I said to him please sir I know the Bellos are media top in Naija, how can you guys help me PROJECT PORT HARCOURT.



He said anything bro, we waiting for my TELEVISION STATION in 2016 “I was made the YOUTH BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR FOCCIMA, I published an article I called Using Sports to channel the mindset of our youths into meaningful living. This same ONOBELO and Instablog published on their page that I went to beg Buhari for empowerment after the same Onobello and Instablog two weeks to my wedding in 2015 published another fake news that a lady was pregnant for me and yet am planning a royal wedding. “I no come Lagos to find fame, for your information my marriage is not one of those you people broke down and will never be.



For your info I am the winner of my marriage, my wife and kids can’t do without Daddy every moment. The more you make people hate me the more they love me more. Please don’t allow these fools make you forget we dropping one of the biggest tune of our time AZA DAVIDO DUNCANMIGHTY PERUZI …… I LOVE MA FANS”, he concluded. Duncan Mighty who was away from the music scene for a long time returned with a collaboration with Wizkid in a song titled Fake Love that has gone on to enjoy massive radio and TV airtime.

